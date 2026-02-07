Pakistani astronauts shortlisted for China's space station mission

Undated image of a Chinese spacecraft with Pakistan's flag takes off from the ground. — ISPR

Suparco completes second phase of astronaut selection.

This marks key milestone in Pakistani spaceflight programme.

Selected candidates to undergo 6 months training at ACC.

Pakistan has moved a step closer to its first human spaceflight mission as the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) successfully completed the secondary phase of astronaut candidates’ selection, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the military's media wing, the milestone marks a significant development in Pakistan’s Human Spaceflight Programme. Following an initial screening process conducted in Pakistan, two candidates were shortlisted after undergoing comprehensive medical, psychological and aptitude assessments at the Astronauts Centre of China (ACC), in line with international human spaceflight standards.

The shortlisted candidates will now undergo six months of advanced astronaut training at the ACC. Upon successful completion of the training programme, one candidate will be selected to participate in a spaceflight mission aboard the Chinese Space Station (CSS), scheduled for October or November 2026.

The ISPR said the cooperation is anchored in the bilateral Astronaut Cooperation Agreement signed in February 2025, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The agreement reflects the prime minister’s vision and support, which were instrumental in enabling Pakistan’s participation in human spaceflight.

The statement further noted that the initiative also underscores the strong support of the government of the People’s Republic of China, which selected Pakistan as the first foreign partner in its astronaut programme.

The ISPR described the development as a landmark achievement for Pakistan’s space ambitions and a testament to growing bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and China in advanced scientific and technological domains.