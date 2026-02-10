Leonardo DiCaprio jets off to Santa Barbara for key event

Hot on the heels of Super Bowl LX, Leonardo DiCaprio had to jet off from California to Santa Barbara.

After Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots over the weekend, the Titanic star flew to another city to attend an important event.

He graced the Santa Barbara Film Festival to be honored with an award.

The Oscar-winning actor was joined by One Battle After Another co-stars Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro at the Hammond Cinema Vanguard Award ceremony on Monday night, February 9, at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara, California.

The three actors were all honoured at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Leo was one of more than 90 celebs who were spotted in the crowd at the Super Bowl on Sunday night in San Francisco.

One Battle After Another is currently nominated for 13 Oscars, including Best Picture. Leo, Sean, and Benicio are all nominated for their performances as well.