Pakistan launches second indigenous electro-optical satellite EO-2

Electro-Optical satellite (EO-2) pictured ahead of its launch from the Yangjiang Seashore Launch Centre (YSLC), China. — Suparco

KARACHI: The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) has announced the successful launch of Pakistan’s second indigenous Electro-Optical satellite (EO-2) from the Yangjiang Seashore Launch Centre (YSLC), China.

In a statement released on Thursday, Suparco said the milestone highlights Pakistan’s advancing capabilities in satellite development and the continued strengthening of its national space programme.

According to Suparco, EO-2 has been conceived, engineered, and integrated in Pakistan at SUPARCO’s Satellite Research and Development Centre (SRDC). Developed through in-house research and systems engineering, the satellite reflects growing national capability across satellite design, payload integration, testing, and mission readiness.

The statement said EO-2 is designed to operate in coordination with the previously deployed EO-1 satellite. It observes the Earth under different illumination conditions, enabling improved interpretation of surface features and more reliable change detection.

The combined operation enhances imaging continuity and analytical accuracy for national applications.

Suparco stated that the addition of EO-2 strengthens Pakistan’s Earth observation fleet by improving data availability for sustained national use.

The mission demonstrates Suparco’s focus on applied research, skilled human resource development, and the systematic expansion of indigenous space infrastructure, while supporting Pakistan’s objective of developing reliable, domestically engineered space systems that directly contribute to planning, governance, and resource management.