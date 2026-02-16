Dua Lipa makes rare red carpet appeareance with fiancé Callum Turner

All eyes were on Dua Lipa and Callum Turner as they took their Valentine’s Day bliss to the red carpet.

Turning the lover’s day into a red carpet affair, the engaged couple attended the world premiere of the film Rosebush Pruning on Saturday, February 14, during the 76th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin.

The American-Albanian pop star, who confirmed her engagement with the Masters of the Air star in June 2025, stepped out to support her fiance for his starring role in the film.

The pair garnered significant media attention for their contrasting red-carpet styles, which includes Dua, 30, donning a daring, sheer black knit "naked dress" by custom Chanel, featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline and opaque, textured sections at the bust and hem.

She completed her look with a Bvlgari Serpenti diamond choker.

Meanwhile, the English actor, who turned 36 on February 15, sported a classic, relaxed brown textured suit by Louis Vuitton, paired with a pale blue shirt and a coordinating tie.

A day after capturing everyone’s attention, the Levitating hitmaker shared a series of loved-up couple photos alongside a few striking solo snapshots on Instagram.

“V-day in Berlin [red rose emoji] Rosebush Pruning Premiere [red rose emoji],” she captioned the post which featured the lovebirds flashing bright smiles.

Their latest red carpet appearance comes nearly a year after their last one. Prior to this, their official red carpet debut as a couple occurred at the 2025 Met Gala on May 5, 2025.