First solar eclipse of 2026 occurs today. But will it be visible in Pakistan?

A total solar eclipse in Mazatlan, Mexico, April 8, 2024. — Reuters

KARACHI: The year's first solar eclipse will occur today (Tuesday) but will not be visible in Pakistan, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

According to the PMD, the eclipse will begin at 2:56pm Pakistan time, reach its maximum at 5:12pm and end at 7:28pm.

The PMD said the eclipse will be visible in parts of Africa and South America. It added that a partial solar eclipse will also be seen over the Atlantic Ocean, the Pacific Ocean and the Indian Ocean.

The department said the "Ring of Fire" will be visible only in Antarctica. In an earlier update, the PMD described the phenomenon as an annular solar eclipse, during which the moon covers most of the sun while leaving a bright ring of sunlight visible around its edges.

Space.com reported that the "Ring of Fire" will be observable from a remote region of Antarctica, where up to 96% of the sun will be obscured for just over two minutes.

The report said a partial solar eclipse will be visible across parts of Antarctica, southern Africa and the southern tip of South America, while regions over the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans will also witness a partial eclipse.

The PMD said Pakistan will have two solar and two lunar eclipses this year, though it noted that today's event will remain inaccessible to observers in the country.

Astronomers and eclipse enthusiasts worldwide are encouraged to follow the phenomenon via live broadcasts or online streaming, as the full annularity will be seen by very few people on Earth in person.