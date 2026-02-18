5G spectrum auction to be held on March 10: PTA

A woman walks past a 5G logo during GSMA's 2022 Mobile World Congress (MWC), in Barcelona, Spain, March 1, 2022. — Reuters

Services to roll out first in federal, provincial capitals: PTA chairman.

Says improved connectivity key to “Digital Pakistan” vision.

Adds initiative to speed up execution of infrastructure projects.



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has said that the long-awaited 5G spectrum auction will be held on March 10, with services initially rolling out in federal and provincial capitals and plans to expand to other cities soon.

Addressing a press briefing on the upcoming spectrum auction for next-generation mobile services (5G) in Islamabad, PTA Chairman Hafeez-ur-Rehman on Wednesday said that improved connectivity was critical to achieving the “Digital Pakistan” vision and promoting a cashless economy.

He said that regulatory and policy reforms have been aligned to facilitate the rollout of next-generation services.

The PTA chairman highlighted that the government has eliminated the right-of-way fee, which had previously delayed fiberisation projects.

“This initiative, supported by the Ministry of IT and Telecom, ensures faster execution of infrastructure projects,” he added.

He said that telecom operators are aware of the benefits of early network deployment.

“Once licenses are issued, operators are unlikely to delay roll-out. They are already preparing business cases and investment plans, which will accelerate deployment,” he said.

The chairman also said that telecom operators have already placed orders for 5G equipment, while local manufacturing of 5G-enabled smartphones has commenced, with 500,000 to 600,000 units produced so far.

Referring to Bangladesh’s experience, the PTA chairman pointed out that it took four years for operators there to fully understand 4G use cases.

“In Pakistan, our focus is on enhancing 4G quality for the 90% of users currently relying on it. By efficiently utilising available bands, we expect significant improvements in service quality,” he explained.

Rehman also outlined measures taken to facilitate faster roll-out.

“Operators have been given one year to make necessary capital investments without upfront spectrum payments, allowing them to focus on improving service quality,” he added.

He stressed that enhancing 4G connectivity will not only improve user experience but also boost data usage, creating a positive cycle for operators and the broader telecom ecosystem.

“Our goal is to align Pakistan’s progress with regional best practices, while ensuring connectivity and quality for our population,” he said.

Responding to a question, he said 5G mobile devices will be available at affordable prices, with plans to offer them on instalment schemes.