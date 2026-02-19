HEC makes AI course mandatory for all degree programmes across Pakistan

A message reading "AI artificial intelligence", a keyboard, and robot hands are seen in this illustration taken January 27, 2025.— Reuters/File

Directive applies to all public, private institutes: HEC.

AI included in curricula as three-credit-hours course.

HEC says AI emerged as revolutionary force in 21 century.



The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) has issued a notification making a three-credit-hour course on Artificial Intelligence (AI) mandatory for all undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes across the country, starting from the academic session 2026.

According to HEC, the directive applies to all public and private sector higher education institutions and universities have been instructed to incorporate the compulsory AI course into their curricula without delay.

The HEC stated that every undergraduate and postgraduate degree programme will include a mandatory three-credit-hour course on AI.

According to details, the course may be offered as an elective subject, an interdisciplinary course, or as a supporting subject within the programme structure.

The HEC emphasised that integrating AI into academic curricula is not merely an addition but a necessity in today’s rapidly evolving world.

“In the fast-changing landscape of the 21st century, AI has emerged as a revolutionary force,” HEC said.

The HEC further explained that the inclusion of AI education aims to equip students with the knowledge and skills required to effectively use AI tools in their respective fields, enhancing their academic and professional capabilities.