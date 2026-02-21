WhatsApp rolling out 'Scheduled Messages' feature

Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. — Reuters

WhatsApp is developing a native "Scheduled Messages" feature that will allow users to set a specific date and time for messages to be sent automatically within chats.

The functionality has been spotted in the latest iOS beta version 26.7.10.72, released through Apple's TestFlight programme, according to WABetaInfo.

Once introduced, the feature will enable users to compose a message, select a preferred delivery time, and let the app send it automatically when the scheduled moment arrives — without requiring any further action.

Scheduled messages will remain queued until dispatch and will appear in a dedicated section within the chat information screen.

— WABetaInfo

From there, users will be able to view, manage, or delete pending messages before they are sent. Importantly, deleting a scheduled message will not notify the recipient, as the message is removed prior to delivery.

The upcoming tool is expected to function in both individual and group chats, allowing users to plan birthday wishes, reminders, announcements, or work-related updates in advance.

While iPhone users can currently achieve similar results using Apple's Shortcuts app, the new built-in option aims to streamline the process directly within the messaging platform.

Although businesses already have access to message scheduling through paid Business Broadcast features, this new rollout is designed for all users and will be available free of charge.

The feature remains under development and is likely to be released to beta testers before a wider public rollout.