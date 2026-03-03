Pakistan to witness 'Blood Moon' as total lunar eclipse occurs today

A rare blood moon viewed from a telescope. — Reuters/File

A total lunar eclipse is set to occur this afternoon (Tuesday), turning the full Moon's colour to reddish-orange as the Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon.

This celestial event takes place during a full Moon when the Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon, causing its shadow to fall on the Moon’s surface.

As sunlight filters through Earth’s atmosphere, blue light is scattered, while red and orange tones continue onward, giving the Moon a deep reddish colour during a total eclipse.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the eclipse will begin with the penumbral phase at 1:44pm Pakistan time, when the Moon enters Earth’s outer shadow and begins to dim slightly.

The partial eclipse will start at 2:50pm, followed by the start of totality at 4:05pm. The eclipse will reach its peak at 4:34pm, while totality will begin to end at 5:03pm. The eclipse will conclude completely at 7:23pm.

Since much of the eclipse will occur during daylight hours in Pakistan, it may not be directly visible in most parts of the country.

However, observers may be able to see the later stages during the evening, depending on local moonrise timing and weather conditions. The PMD noted that the eclipse will be partially visible from different cities.

Worldwide, the full eclipse will be visible in the evening across eastern Asia and Australia, overnight throughout the Pacific, and before sunrise in parts of North and Central America as well as the far west of South America. Observers in central Asia and large areas of South America will see only a partial eclipse, while it will not be visible from Africa or Europe.

Experts note that a lunar eclipse can be safely viewed without special equipment as long as the Moon is clearly visible in the sky. However, watching from areas with minimal light pollution or using binoculars or a telescope can provide a more detailed view.