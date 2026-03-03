Apple launches new generation of MacBook laptops starting at $1,099

View of an Apple logo at an Apple store in Paris, France, April 23, 2025. — Reuters

Apple on Tuesday launched a series of MacBook laptops at a starting price of $1,099, as it looks to attract customers with new hardware in a shrinking PC market that is grappling with memory chip shortages.

The MacBook lineup, spanning the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, is a core part of its personal computing business and has been central to the company's push into custom silicon.

Since transitioning from Intel processors to its in-house M-series chips beginning in 2020, Apple has touted gains in performance and battery life, helping it differentiate from Windows-based PC makers.

The MacBook Air laptops start at $1,099 for the 13-inch screen variant, while the MacBook Pro series with the M5 Pro chip start at $2,199.

The Mac generates a smaller share of revenue than the iPhone but remains strategically important, particularly in education, creative industries and higher-end consumer segments.