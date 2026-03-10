 
US labels Afghan Taliban regime a ‘state sponsor of wrongful detention'

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hits out at Kabul over detained Americans, says he could ban travel to country

By
Reuters
|

March 10, 2026

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio gestures in this undated photo. — Reuters/File
  • Rubio demands release of detained Americans, including Habibi, Coyle.
  • Taliban accused of kidnappings for ransom or policy concessions.
  • US warns it may restrict passports for travel to Afghanistan.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday censured Afghanistan over its detention of American citizens, a move that could lead to a ban on US passport holders travelling to the country.

Rubio said in a statement he was designating Afghanistan's Taliban government as a "state sponsor of wrongful detention," demanding that Kabul release all US citizens detained in the country, including Mahmood Habibi and Dennis Coyle.

"The Taliban continues to use terrorist tactics, kidnapping individuals for ransom or to seek policy concessions. These despicable tactics need to end," he said, adding that he had concluded it was not safe for Americans to travel to the country because of the risk of being unjustly detained.

The US is also seeking the return of the remains of Paul Overby, an author who was last seen close to Afghanistan's border with Pakistan in 2014, two sources familiar with the situation said.

The sources said the US could restrict the use of US passports for travel to Afghanistan if it does not meet the US demands. Such a passport restriction is currently only in place for North Korea.

Rubio, on February 27, issued the same determination against Iran, the first country to be designated under an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in September. 

He warned the US could restrict travel to Iran over its detention of US citizens, but has not imposed any restrictions. The US and Israel launched a war against Iran the day after the determination was announced.

Reuters was unable to reach the government in Afghanistan for comment.

Afghanistan's Taliban government has previously denied that it detained Habibi, who was the head of Afghanistan's civil aviation.

CBS News was the first to report on the US considering designating Afghanistan as a state sponsor of wrongful detention earlier on Monday.

