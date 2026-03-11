 
Britain sets new definition of anti-Muslim hostility

Move follows years of political deadlock over how to define anti-Muslim hatred in a way that helps consistent application of law

Reuters
March 11, 2026

Union Jack flags flutter in the wind near Big Ben at Parliament Square in London, Britain, August 27, 2024. — Reuters
Britain has set out a new advisory definition of what it calls anti-Muslim hostility, a long-anticipated step in its plan to clarify how ‌authorities should identify and address abuse targeting Muslims, which is at record levels.

The move follows years of political deadlock over how to define anti-Muslim hatred in a way that helps consistent application of the law, but does not ⁠shut down or criminalise open debate about religious extremism.

There were almost 4,500 hate crimes targeting Muslims in the year ending March 2025, accounting for nearly half of all religiously motivated offences in England and Wales. This data also includes people wrongly assumed to be Muslim.

The new definition, which is not legally binding, includes criminal acts such as violence, vandalism, harassment, intimidation and ‌prejudicial ⁠stereotyping that is directed at Muslims or people perceived to be Muslim.

The government said the definition was needed to protect people from "unacceptable hostile behaviour that seeks to intimidate and divide," and that rights to ⁠free expression were unchanged.

Lawful criticism of religious beliefs, including Islam, remained protected, it added.

Opposition lawmakers said the definition risked creating a "blasphemy law" and blurred ⁠the line between legitimate criticism of religious beliefs and unlawful hate speech.

Muslim, Jewish and humanist groups said the definition ⁠was a constructive step that would help institutions respond more consistently to abuse, provided it was implemented carefully and without curbing free expression.

