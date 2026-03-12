Sabrina Carpenter's exciting upcoming collab leaks ahead of announcement

Sabrina Carpenter's unreleased project leaks ahead of time featuring special guest

Sabrina Carpenter appears to have been planning a surprise release, but it seems to have leaked ahead of time.

The 26-year-old pop superstar was spotted filming an unannounced music video in Los Angeles, and pictures from the shoot were released on social media by celebrity gossip account, DeuxMoi.

The Nobody's Son hitmaker had a team working with her on the video, including Madelyn Cline as a co-star in the video.

Both Cline and Carpenter were dressed up in lingerie and were seen dancing in what appeared to be a pajama party setting, in one of the pictures.

The outlet also reported that an eyewitness saw a prop van that said-Stripper Maids-on the premises.

While it is unconfirmed which music video the Grammy winner was working on, fans are divided between House Tour, and When Did You Get Hot from her album Man's Best Friend.

Although the leak excited fans beyond measure, some social media users also expressed sadness for Carpenter since she was not the one to break her special news.

The Manchild songstress has not addressed the situation as of yet.