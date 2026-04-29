NJPMC unveils national guidelines on use of AI in courts

A general view of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Islamabad. —Reuters

Guidelines position AI as powerful assistive tool, says SC.

SC PRO says AI to support in case management.

Framework developed through NJAC-led consultative process.



In a landmark step toward modernising the justice system, National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC) on Wednesday formally issued national guidelines for use of artificial intelligence (AI) in judicial institutions.

According to a statement issued by the Supreme Court (SC), the guidelines establish a clear, principled, and forward-looking framework for integrating AI into judicial processes across the country.

“At a time when courts face mounting caseloads and increasing demands for efficiency and transparency, the guidelines position AI as a powerful assistive tool - one that enhances judicial performance while firmly preserving human judgment, constitutional safeguards, and judicial independence,” read the statement.

Key highlights of guidelines:

Human-centric approach: AI will assist - not replace - judicial decision-making, ensuring judges remain the ultimate arbiters.





AI will assist - not replace - judicial decision-making, ensuring judges remain the ultimate arbiters. Ethical and transparent use: Strong safeguards against bias, with emphasis on explainability and accountability.





Strong safeguards against bias, with emphasis on explainability and accountability. Data protection: Strict adherence to privacy and data security standards for litigants and stakeholders.





Strict adherence to privacy and data security standards for litigants and stakeholders. Practical applications: AI-enabled support in case management, legal research, predictive analytics, and document processing.





AI-enabled support in case management, legal research, predictive analytics, and document processing. Capacity building: Structured training for judges and court staff to responsibly adopt emerging technologies.

The SC public relations officer said that the framework has been developed through an extensive consultative process led by the National Judicial Automation Committee (NJAC), headed by SC judge Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, incorporating feedback from all the high courts and expert institutions.

It also aligns with international best practices while remaining firmly rooted in Pakistan’s constitutional and institutional context.

While setting a unified national standard, the guidelines respect the administrative and judicial autonomy of the high courts, enabling each jurisdiction to tailor implementation according to its specific needs and capacities.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in country’s judicial reform journey, striking a careful balance between technological innovation and the enduring principles of justice, fairness, and independence.