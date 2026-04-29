NJPMC unveils national guidelines on use of AI in courts

Published April 29, 2026
In a landmark step toward modernising the justice system, National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC) on Wednesday formally issued national guidelines for use of artificial intelligence (AI) in judicial institutions.
According to a statement issued by the Supreme Court (SC), the guidelines establish a clear, principled, and forward-looking framework for integrating AI into judicial processes across the country.
“At a time when courts face mounting caseloads and increasing demands for efficiency and transparency, the guidelines position AI as a powerful assistive tool - one that enhances judicial performance while firmly preserving human judgment, constitutional safeguards, and judicial independence,” read the statement.
The SC public relations officer said that the framework has been developed through an extensive consultative process led by the National Judicial Automation Committee (NJAC), headed by SC judge Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, incorporating feedback from all the high courts and expert institutions.
It also aligns with international best practices while remaining firmly rooted in Pakistan’s constitutional and institutional context.
While setting a unified national standard, the guidelines respect the administrative and judicial autonomy of the high courts, enabling each jurisdiction to tailor implementation according to its specific needs and capacities.
This initiative marks a significant milestone in country’s judicial reform journey, striking a careful balance between technological innovation and the enduring principles of justice, fairness, and independence.