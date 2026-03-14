King Charles' Sandringham Estate issues closure notice amid Andrew relocation

King Charles’ Sandringham Estate issues closure notice

Sandringham Estate, the Norfolk country retreat owned by King Charles, will briefly close to visitors later this month, the estate confirmed in a public notice.

According to the estate’s statement, the Sandringham Restaurant & Terrace will shut its doors from March 16 to March 18.

A second closure will follow on March 24, when all visitor centre amenities including the restaurant, terrace, and shop.

King Charles’ Sandringham Estate reveals closures

In addition, St Mary Magdalene Church, the historic church closely linked to the royal family’s Christmas traditions, will not be open to the public on March 26. Officials apologised to guests for any disruption.

The announcement comes as the 20,000-acre royal estate remains in the spotlight following recent developments involving Andrew, the King’s younger brother.

The former Duke, who is now 66, has been preparing a new base at Marsh Farm, located on the wider Sandringham grounds.

After leaving Royal Lodge, where he had lived for years with former wife Sarah Ferguson, Andrew reportedly spent time at Wood Farm, a modest red-brick cottage roughly two miles from the main house.

The property has historically served as a quiet retreat for members of the royal family.