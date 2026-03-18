Kensington Palace issues update as beaming Princess Kate takes on key role

Princess Kate stepped out in her honorary role in on Tuesday as she marked an important day representing the monarchy.

The Princess of Wales was ‘Colonel Catherine’ for the day as she marked St Patrick’s Day by visiting the regiment at the annual Parade in Mons Barracks.

Kensington Palace shared highlights from the engagement in which Kate was seen confident and beaming while conducting her duties during the traditional ceremony.

“Marking St Patrick’s Day as Colonel of the Irish Guards at Mons Barracks in Aldershot,” the message read alongside a clover flower emoji.

Moreover, an Irish greeting was penned ‘Lá Fhéile Pádraig sona dhaoibh!’ which translates to:Happy St Patrick’s Day to you all!

The Princess of Wales has regularly attended the St Patrick’s Day event with the Irish Guards since 2012 but she was named Colonel of the Irish Guards in 2022 as part of her promotion following King Charles’s ascension to the British throne.

At the parade, Kate, who was aptly dressed in emerald green and a matching hat for the occasion, presented sprigs of shamrock to the Officers and Guardsmen, including the regimental mascot, an Irish Wolfhound named Turlough Mór. It concluded with a royal salute and march-past.

The outing came just a day before the Prince and Princess of Wales are set to receive the Nigerian president and first lady for a state visit at Windsor Castle. They will later be attend the State Banquet in the honour of their guests,