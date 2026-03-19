Jay-Z announces Yankee Stadium concerts in July 2026: Details here

Jay-Z announces his first major concerts since 2017

The Ruler’s Back. This summer, Jay-Z will take over Yankee Stadium for a two-night concert, marking his first major shows since his 4:44 Tour in 2017.

On Wednesday, March 18, Jay-Z’s label Roc Nation announced that the hip-hop icon will perform two nights in The Bronx in July to celebrate two of his most iconic albums, Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint.

The first concert is scheduled for Friday, July 10, and it will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Jay-Z’s 1996 debut album Reasonable Doubt. The second concert will take place on Saturday, July 11, to honour the 25th anniversary of his sixth studio album, The Blueprint. Released in 2001, The Blueprint is often hailed as Jay-Z’s best album and features production by hip-hop heavyweights including Kanye West, Eminem, Timbaland, and Luis Resto.

The upcoming events were announced under the names JAΫ-Z 30 and JAΫ-Z 25 respectively, bringing back the original stylisation of Jay-Z’s name.

The announcement comes one day after Jay-Z was announced as the headliner for night one of the Roots Picnic festival on May 30 at Philadelphia’s Belmont Plateau.