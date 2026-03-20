Zayn Malik reveals he never expected to become singer: 'A bit far-fetched'

Zayn Malik had a very different career in mind.

The former One Direction superstar revealed his career plan B if his musical talent wouldn't have worked out.

Talking about what he’d be if wasn’t a singer, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker said he wanted to be a teacher.

During a rare street interview for the Are You Okay? show on Thursday, March 19, the interviewer asked, “What is one thing younger you wouldn't believe?”

“I would be a singer,” the X-Factor alum replied, adding, “I didn't think I'd be doing it professionally” and “it's a bit far-fetched.”

The interviewer questioned, “What did you want to be when you were younger?”

“I wanted to be a teacher,” the Die For Me singer told her, adding he would like to teach “English, the language and literature. It would have been like a mix of both. Maybe a bit of poetry.”

The Pillowtalk chart-topper’s passion for English literature is no secret. This is a sentiment he has mentioned in various interviews throughout his career, often noting that if his audition for The X Factor hadn't worked out, that was his "Plan B."

This was a surprise appearance where Zayn, 32, engaged in a casual, street-style format, marked as his "first time on the street" for such a segment ahead of his solo fifth album KONNAKOL.