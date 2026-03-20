 
Geo News

Zayn Malik reveals he never expected to become singer: 'A bit far-fetched'

Former One Direction star Zayn Malik shares what he’d be if hewWasn’t a singer

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 20, 2026

Zayn Malik reveals he never expected to become singer: &apos;A bit far-fetched&apos;
Zayn Malik reveals he never expected to become singer: 'A bit far-fetched'

Zayn Malik had a very different career in mind.

The former One Direction superstar revealed his career plan B if his musical talent wouldn't have worked out.

Talking about what he’d be if wasn’t a singer, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker said he wanted to be a teacher.

During a rare street interview for the Are You Okay? show on Thursday, March 19, the interviewer asked, “What is one thing younger you wouldn't believe?”

“I would be a singer,” the X-Factor alum replied, adding, “I didn't think I'd be doing it professionally” and “it's a bit far-fetched.”

The interviewer questioned, “What did you want to be when you were younger?”

“I wanted to be a teacher,” the Die For Me singer told her, adding he would like to teach “English, the language and literature. It would have been like a mix of both. Maybe a bit of poetry.”

The Pillowtalk chart-topper’s passion for English literature is no secret. This is a sentiment he has mentioned in various interviews throughout his career, often noting that if his audition for The X Factor hadn't worked out, that was his "Plan B."

This was a surprise appearance where Zayn, 32, engaged in a casual, street-style format, marked as his "first time on the street" for such a segment ahead of his solo fifth album KONNAKOL.

ABC risks huge setback with stalled ‘The Bachelorette' season
ABC risks huge setback with stalled ‘The Bachelorette' season
Brian Austin Green reveals hilarious truth behind his name
Brian Austin Green reveals hilarious truth behind his name
Lily Collins celebrates 'little life' amid Audrey Hepburn biopic production
Lily Collins celebrates 'little life' amid Audrey Hepburn biopic production
'Grey's Anatomy' episode appears to reference Coldplay kiss cam scandal
'Grey's Anatomy' episode appears to reference Coldplay kiss cam scandal
Lily Allen finally seems happier with Jonah Freud after painful heartbreak
Lily Allen finally seems happier with Jonah Freud after painful heartbreak
David Beckham jets to Paris to cheer on Cruz's band performance
David Beckham jets to Paris to cheer on Cruz's band performance
Natasha Lyonne shares recovery update two months after relapse
Natasha Lyonne shares recovery update two months after relapse
Brooklyn Beckham avoids family in awkward LA near-miss
Brooklyn Beckham avoids family in awkward LA near-miss