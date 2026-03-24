Gypsy-Rose Blanchard sparks outrage with controversial video

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is getting a lot of backlash after a TikTok video showed her joking about her mother Dee Dee Blanchard’s murder in 2015.

The video was part of a viral trend called “we listen, we don’t judge” and included a gesture and comment that reminded people of the crime she was involved in.

Many people on social media reacted angrily, saying that it was not right to make a joke about something so serious.

Even though Blanchard’s past abuse is well known, viewers felt that the video crossed a line and was insensitive.

Blanchard spent more than eight years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the case.

Her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, was also convicted and is serving a life sentence. She was released in December 2023.

The video sparked massive debate about how she talks about her past, with many thinking that she is trying to take control of her story, while others feel she should not make light of a tragedy that affected so many lives.

This situation shows how quickly online content can upset people, especially when it involves real events that caused pain.

Many are watching closely to see how Blanchard responds to the criticism and whether she will explain herself publicly.