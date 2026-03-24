Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi finally breaks silence on Princess Beatrice marital woes

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have been surrounded by rumours about their ‘crumbling’ marriage in the wake of the Epstein files revelations and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrest.

The Italian aristocrat, who founded his own high-end international interior design consultancy company, raised eyebrows when he was seen on more solo business trip to lavish locations and sharing scenic views on social media.

While the business trips and the aesthetic social media posts are not unusual for Edo’s line of work, the frequency and the timing of it all caused some suspicion.

Beatrice is understood to be going through a very troubling time, with all the stress especially a being a mum to two young children. Hence, Edo leaving his wife alone during this difficult time is not something a loving husband would do.

Sources had suggested that “things haven’t been great” between Beatrice and Edo as they were going through the very different approach to the latest York family turmoil.

However, all of the speculation and rumours were dispelled after Edo was approached on Saturday by The Mail on Sunday. He denied that there were any problems with his marriage with the 37-year-old niece of King Charles.

This also comes amid friends of the couple defending their marriage further. One close friend slammed the rumours noting that the only thing the couple are navigating are “their busy jobs and looking after their children”.

“They’ve both had recent stints working abroad and like so many working parents, have balancing work with looking after the kids.”