BTS reunite in U.S. for first time in 4 years with intimate show

BTS made their long-awaited return to the U.S. stage making the fans go frenzy with ecstasy.

The band treated fans with an intimate rooftop performance for just 1,000 of their top Spotify listeners, marking their first stateside appearance in four years.

The K pop superstars, RM, Jin, SUGA, j hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, headlined Spotify x BTS: SWIMSIDE in New York City on March 23.

The event featured blend of live music, Q&A moments, and immersive fan experiences inspired by their new album ARIRANG.

“It’s really an honor for us to do our first stage in America here,” RM told the crowd during a Q&A moderated by Suki Waterhouse.

“It’s been four years but now we’re here. We seven, and with you all, ARMY [the group’s fandom name]. We, with you, we can take over the world.”

Fans braved chilly rain showers to watch BTS perform highlights from ARIRANG, including the hip hop track “2.0,” the stadium ready anthem “NORML,” and their current single “SWIM.”

The set ended on a heartfelt note of connection.

The event followed the group’s global comeback concert BTS The Comeback Live: ARIRANG, streamed to 190 countries from Seoul’s Gwanghwamun Square, where over 100,000 fans gathered in person.

ARIRANG sold nearly 4 million copies on its first day, cementing BTS’s return after completing South Korea’s mandatory military service.

The ARIRANG world tour kicks off April 9 in Goyang, South Korea, before heading to the U.S. on April 25, followed by dates in Europe, then Asia and Australia into 2027.