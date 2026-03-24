Chappell Roan credits Miley Cyrus for her newfound confidence

Chappell Roan is back in the headlines after praising Miley Cyrus for inspiring her to be confident.

On the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special on Disney+, Roan said, “You literally walked so I can run. What I do on stage, like when I can go on a red carpet and just be.”

Miley replied, “That means a lot to me.”

Roan has history of standing up for herself on the red carpet and in 2024 at the MTV Awards, she famously told a photographer to “shut the f**k up.”

She also called out a photographer at the Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour premiere for being disrespectful.

Miley defended her in the past, saying it’s tough to be a young artist with social media pressures.

But recently, Roan faced criticism after footballer Jorginho said a security guard near her intimidated his 11-year-old daughter, Ada, in Brazil.

Roan explained in a video that the guard was not her personal security and she did not tell anyone to approach the child.

Ada’s mother, Catherine Harding, said celebrities still have a responsibility to make sure their teams behave properly and that the situation made her daughter uncomfortable.

Chappell Roan’s mix of standing up for herself, praising her idols and facing controversies keeps her fans talking and the public watching her every move.