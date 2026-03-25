 
Geo News

Saudi Arabia extends validity of visas for stranded visitors until April 18

“This service does not require the payment of any fees for beneficiaries who wish to depart directly,” says ministry

By
Web Desk
|

March 25, 2026

A Saudi man checks the flight timings at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 16, 2021. — Reuters
A Saudi man checks the flight timings at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 16, 2021. — Reuters 

In a bid to facilitate stranded visitors who could not leave due to the current situation in the region, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday extended the validity of all types of visas until April 18, 2026.

In a statement, the Ministry of Interior said that those whose visas — including visit, Umrah, transit and final exit — expired as of February 25, 2026, and who were unable to depart the kingdom due to the current situation, can benefit from this offer.

The ministry asked holders of expired visas to go directly to departure ports, where their exit procedures will be completed smoothly without the need for prior measures.

“This service does not require the payment of any fees for beneficiaries who wish to depart directly,” it added.

A large number of foreigners were unable to depart the Kingdom due to the ongoing war between the United States, Israel and Iran, which disrupted air travel across the region. 

Several countries closed their airspace and airlines suspended operations after Tehran launched retaliatory attacks across Gulf nations.

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