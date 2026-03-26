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Christina Ricci takes internet by storm with savage response to bodyshaming

Christina Ricci shuts down 'toxic' social media trend with sharp comment

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 26, 2026

Christina Ricci takes internet by storm with savage response to bodyshaming
Christina Ricci shuts down 'toxic' social media trend with sharp comment

Christina Ricci garnered all the attention and applause for her perfect response to a MAGA influencer’s post promoting the skinny trend.

The 46-year-old actress took to Threads and replied to the influencer Emily Wilson’s post workout selfie post which read, "Post pilates cause fat chicks vote democrat "

In the reply, the Addams Family star wrote, "I’m skinnier than you a--hole and I still vote democrat or as liberal as I can because there is more to life than being thin. What you contribute to this world is what matters, loser."

Ricci’s statement soon went viral all over social media, with fans admiring her for being vocal about her values. “Damn Christina Ricci respect,” one X user wrote, while another added, “she's actually so iconic i love her.”

Christina Ricci takes internet by storm with savage response to bodyshaming

Wilson herself did not directly respond to Ricci's comment but later shared a separate Threads post seemingly attacking the Yellowjackets actress, writing, "The Democrat women on here are MISERABLE damn I feel bad for yall so angry. go get some sun."

The Wednesday actress has been in Hollywood since she was a child, and has been open about how growing up under constant scrutiny damaged her relationship with self-image.

“I think what I learned was that it doesn't matter if I'm beautiful or not by anyone's standards. I am myself. I view myself as a face and a brain. I don't think about my body. I don't think about what other people think of me,” she said in an interview last year.

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