Niall Horan teases much-anticipated Taylor Swift collab with key hint

Taylor Swift and Niall Horan raise expectations for upcoming collaboration

Niall Horan and Taylor Swift seem to be working on a secret project behind-the-scenes as the One Direction alum dropped a hint in a recent interview.

The 32-year-old Irish singer is good friends with the pop superstar, 36, and made a special appearance during the Reputation tour show in 2018, and would be willing to share the stage again.

The This Town hitmaker has often mentioned Swift as his "dream collaborator" and shared that he has already talked to the Grammy winner about it.

“We’ve already talked about it, and it’d be a pleasure to lock ourselves in a studio and write something, because I feel like our voices would match perfectly,” Horan said.

Swifties quickly flocked to social media and began theorising about a potential collab between the two artists, with some wondering if Swift is featured on his upcoming record, Dinner Party, which is scheduled to be released on June 3.

Some fans also hoped that Horan and Swift join forces to work on her TS13, which is much-anticipated considering it is her lucky charm number.

While no confirmations have been made so far, the Slow Hands singer's comments stirred up excitement all around.