Diddy’s family faces another major setback after terrifying security scare

Sean Diddy Combs’ son, Christian King Combs and his girlfriend Raven Tracy were targeted in an attempted break-in at their Los Angeles home early Thursday morning.

The LAPD rushed to their Porter Ranch mansion after an employee called police around 12:45 a.m.

The horrifying incident was a “burglary hot prowl,” which means someone tried to break in while people could have been home.

Luckily, neither King nor Raven were inside at the time as police said that no shots were fired and no suspects have been caught.

Reports, however, revealed that the people, who did that, tried to force open the back door but failed.

Tracy owns the mansion and last year she shared on her Instagram that it was their first home together. King is very close to his father Diddy and often works with him on projects.

This is not the first time celebrities in Los Angeles have faced such issue and been targeted as recently, homes belonging to Rachel Zoe, Kathy Hilton, Sutton Stracke, Lionel Richie, Brad Pitt, Teddi Mellencamp and Nicole Kidman were also faced attempted burglaries.

Many of these incidents, however, happened while the stars were away, showing how careful celebrities need to be about home security.