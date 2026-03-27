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Kanye promises new album 'Bully' is 'on the way' as fans demand release

Ye receives threats from fans as his new album 'Bully' still hasn’t been released on its scheduled release day

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 27, 2026

Kanye promises new album &apos;Bully&apos; is &apos;on the way&apos; as fans demand release
The Grammy-winning rapper releases tracklist for 'Bully' 

Is Kanye West finally dropping Bully today, or was it just another empty promise?

It’s only been a few hours into the day that Ye said he would drop his long-awaited new album. But fans are already restless, given that the rapper has been making the same promise ever since announcing the album in 2024.

To placate eager fans, the multi-Grammy-winner shared the 20-song tracklist for Bully on Thursday, March 26.

“BULLY ON THE WAY,” he wrote in the caption, adding, “NO AI” after his work-in-progress samples of tracks seemingly showed heavy use of AI.

But fans aren’t letting out a sigh of relief just yet, given Ye’s track record. Some even began threatening him in the comments section, writing, "Drop it now or else,” and “You have 12 hours to drop the album or it’s over for you.”

If he does make good on his promise, Bully would be Ye’s first album since Donda 2 in 2022, and twelfth studio album overall.

Here is the full tracklist for Bully:

  1. Sisters and Brothers
  2. Whatever Works
  3. Father
  4. All the Love
  5. I Can’t Wait
  6. Bully
  7. Mama’s Favourite
  8. Punch Drunk
  9. This is a Must
  10. Outside
  11. Preacher Man
  12. White Lines
  13. Circles
  14. This One Here
  15. King
  16. Beauty and the Beast
  17. Damn
  18. Last Breath
  19. Highs and Lows
  20. Mission Control 
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