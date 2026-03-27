Kanye promises new album 'Bully' is 'on the way' as fans demand release

The Grammy-winning rapper releases tracklist for 'Bully'

Is Kanye West finally dropping Bully today, or was it just another empty promise?

It’s only been a few hours into the day that Ye said he would drop his long-awaited new album. But fans are already restless, given that the rapper has been making the same promise ever since announcing the album in 2024.

To placate eager fans, the multi-Grammy-winner shared the 20-song tracklist for Bully on Thursday, March 26.

“BULLY ON THE WAY,” he wrote in the caption, adding, “NO AI” after his work-in-progress samples of tracks seemingly showed heavy use of AI.

But fans aren’t letting out a sigh of relief just yet, given Ye’s track record. Some even began threatening him in the comments section, writing, "Drop it now or else,” and “You have 12 hours to drop the album or it’s over for you.”

If he does make good on his promise, Bully would be Ye’s first album since Donda 2 in 2022, and twelfth studio album overall.

Here is the full tracklist for Bully: