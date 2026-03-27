Taylor Swift’s emotional win hits different this time: ‘Love what you do'

Another year, another crown for Taylor Swift – but this one came with a message that hit deeper than the trophy.

At the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, Swift picked up Artist of the Year (plus six more awards, because of course she did), presented by Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu.

Instead of a victory lap, Swift turned reflective – and surprisingly real.

"I was so inspired by how much diligence and work and effort and love you have for what you do," she told Liu, before admitting: "I love writing songs more than anything in the world, and I didn't think I was an artist when I first started doing it."

Then came the part that had the room – and likely half the internet – nodding along.

"I just wanna say like when I was 12 years old, I had the luxury of spending thousands of hours working at my craft… that was all completely unobserved, right? So, that was just me and my craft."

Swift did not sugarcoat what is changed since then.

"Like we live in this world where there's so much immediate feedback constantly… Everything you post, you get feedback, whether it's good or bad or whatever."

Her advice? Surprisingly simple.

"If I had, if I had one hope for you… I hope that you get to nurture your hobby… Give yourself time to make mistakes."

And then the line that is already going viral: "I'm a firm believer that anything you feed your mind, it will internalize. Anything you feed the internet, it will attempt to kill, and I don't want that for your dreams."

She closed with gratitude. "Thank you for allowing me to turn my hobby into a love… into a career."

Seven awards later, Swift did not just win the night – she owned the moment.