Celine Dion to return to live stage, but there's a problem

Celine Dion is set to confirm her long-awaited return to live performance today, her 58th birthday, with a residency in Paris this autumn.

But her ongoing battle with a rare neurological disorder means she may have to perform while seated.

The Canadian icon, who has not done a full concert since March 2020, will announce a ten-show run at Paris's La Defense Arena, one of Europe's largest indoor venues with a capacity of 45,000.

She is set to perform two shows a week, but health concerns surrounding her Stiff-Person Syndrome, a condition that causes severe muscle rigidity and violent spasms, have led insurers to impose strict conditions on the run.

"To insure the gigs, Celine and team have agreed to non-negotiable terms including a performance limit and regular medical checks right up until the final show," a source said.

The possibility of performing from a chair would put Dion in the company of other music icons who have made similar adaptations in recent years.

Ozzy Osbourne performed seated on a throne at Black Sabbath's farewell concert last summer, and Phil Collins sat throughout Genesis's final tour in 2021.

Dion has been open about her determination to get back on stage despite everything her condition has put her through.

In her 2024 Prime Video documentary I Am: Celine Dion, she was unambiguous about what performing means to her. "If I can't run, I'll walk. If I can't walk, I'll crawl. I miss it so much," she said.

Since stepping away from touring, she has made only two brief public appearances, at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony in 2024 and at a fashion show the same year.

The announcement marks the most significant step yet in her return.