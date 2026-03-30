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Ferne McCann reveals simple secrets behind her body transformation

The TV personality shares her honest journey and the habits that reshaped her figure

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 30, 2026

Ferne McCann reveals simple secrets behind her body transformation
Ferne has been candid about her weight loss journey and revealed last year 

Ferne McCann cut a sensational figure as she posed in a tiny blue bikini after shedding two stone.

The former TOWIE star, who is a mum to daughters Sunday, eight, and Finty, two, recently shared a photo of herself, showing off her physique in before and after images, revealing the secrets behind her weight loss.

The clip began with her displaying her post-baby body in a string two-piece shortly after giving birth to her youngest daughter Finty, two.

Revealing the secret behind her weight loss, she insisted that it 'wasn't anything drastic', but was the result of changing up her dietary habits.

The reality star said she made sure to stay in a calorie deficit and got enough protein, while also drinking up to 3 litres of water daily, emphasising that 'consistency' was the key.

Ferne penned: 'The things that actually changed my body shape and helped me lose weight… It wasn’t anything drastic.

'It was: Following a simple nutrition plan. Sticking to my breakfast meal replacement shake (high nutrition, low calories). Drinking 2–3L of water a day.

'Staying in a calorie deficit. Hitting my protein target. Daily movement. Accountability (this is a big one!!! being surrounded by women doing the same as you).'

'Nothing extreme. Nothing restrictive. Just consistency with the basics… and that’s where the results come from', she concluded.

Ferne has been candid about her weight loss journey and revealed last year she had shed 2.5 stone after overhauling her lifestyle with a focus on nutrition and high-intensity interval training.

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