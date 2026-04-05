Justin Bieber ignites documentary release speculations ahead of Coachella

Justin Bieber is headlining Coachella music festival after 'SWAG' and 'SWAG 2' release

Justin Bieber has raised fans' expectations for his headlining set at Coachella 2026, but it seems the singer has planned more surprises down the line.

The 32-year-old pop star has sparked rumours of a companion documentary to be released after his performance at the music festival.

The Daisies hitmaker will be performing on both the Saturdays - April 11 and April 18 during the festival, and an anonymous tipster claimed that the "well known former teen heartthrob/ a list popstar has teamed up with Netflix to follow and film their journey" ahead of Coachella, as per DeuxMoi.

The documentary is said to be similar to Beyonce, and fans unanimously agreed that the unnamed personality is none other than Bieber.

The Grammy winner will be delivering his first major performance at the Coachella stage ever since he cancelled his 2022 tour.

Bieber recently gave a taste of his comeback era to fans at the Grammys 2026 as he performed his new song Yukon.