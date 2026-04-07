Duchess Sophie health suffers after learning secrets amid Edward-Andrew bond

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's 'dirty' secrets took toll on Duchess Sophie's mental health despite the royal family's stern action against the former Prince.

The 'disgraced' member of the firm and his inappropriate ties with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein shook the world, including those who support women's rights.

Sophie is also one of those activists. She, as a working member of the firm, supports such initiatives, helping women facing abuse, especially in conflict areas of the world.

Now, a royal expert has shed light on the Duchess of Edinburgh's possible reaction after knowing Andrew's years-long connection with Epstein.

As per the Mirror, Jennie Bond first pointed out the "close bond" once shared by the late Queen's sons, Andrew and Edward.

The Duke of Edinburgh was even the first royal to visit Andrew to urge him to speed up his move to Marsh Farm.

"As the two youngest sons of the late Queen – both of them a decade or more younger than their siblings - Edward and Andrew probably have the closest bond," she shared.

It must be hard for Edward to "witness" his brother's disgraceful downfall, but he is loyal to his wife, who always raised her voice for sexually abused women.

Jennie said, "How utterly depressing it must be for Sophie to learn about the long-standing and close friendship between her brother-in-law and a convicted paedophile."