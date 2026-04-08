What are the 10 points tabled by Iran for ending war with US?

Published April 08, 2026
Iran has outlined a 10-point framework to end the war with the United States, setting out sweeping military, economic and strategic conditions, as President Donald Trump agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, less than two hours before his deadline after Pakistan's mediation.
Iranian National Security Council said that the talks with US will begin in Islamabad on April 11, based on a 10-point plan it has formulated.
Here’s a breakdown of the key proposals:
The plan was shared through mediators, including Pakistan, amid urgent diplomatic efforts to halt escalating conflict.
The United States has described the proposal as a "workable basis" for talks, signalling potential progress towards a ceasefire and broader agreement.
Trump's announcement on social media represented an abrupt turnaround from earlier in the day, when he issued an extraordinary warning that "a whole civilization will die tonight" if his demands were not met.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who helped mediate the ceasefire, said in a post on X that he had invited Iranian and US delegations to meet in Islamabad on Friday.
Trump said the last-minute deal was subject to Iran's agreement to pause its blockade of oil and gas supplies through the strait, which typically handles about one-fifth of global oil shipments.
Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, said in a statement that Tehran would stop counter-attacks and provide safe passage through the waterway.