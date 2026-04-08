PTI delays April 9 rally at govt's request ahead of US-Iran dialogue in Islamabad

PTI workers wave party flags during a rally in Islamabad. — Reuters/File

Law minister urged opposition to reconsider April 9 rally call.

Barrister Gohar says party received message from PTI founder.

PTI chief hopes US-Iran ceasefire would become permanent.



The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday postponed its planned April 9 rally in Rawalpindi's Liaquat Bagh amid preparations for high-stakes US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad.

Senate Opposition Leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas announced the decision following successful negotiations between the federal government and opposition leaders at Parliament House in Islamabad.



A government delegation — comprising Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, and MNAs Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Naveed Qamar — met the opposition party leaders in Parliament House to request the postponement of the PTI rally.

The move followed Tarar's address on the National Assembly floor, where he urged the opposition to reconsider its protest call. He emphasised the need for national unity as Pakistan prepares to host delegations from the US and Iran for a ceasefire agreement in Islamabad.

After the meeting, the Senate opposition leader said the PTI's political committee had decided to defer the public gathering in response to the government’s request.

However, PTI chief Barrister Gohar Khan said that the public gathering had been postponed following directives from the jailed party founder and former prime minister Imran Khan.

He added that the party received a message from the PTI founder through Barrister Salman Safdar, who met Khan in Adiala jail earlier today.

Barrister Gohar explained that the decision followed a consultation with the PTI political committee, which held a meeting earlier today to discuss ongoing strategies and party coordination.

The PTI chief emphasised that all political actions were being taken in the interest of Pakistan, saying the former ruling party always prioritised the nation first.

He welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire between the US and Iran and expressed hope that it would become permanent.

Pakistan, which has forged a close relationship with US President Donald Trump, has emerged as a channel for messaging between Tehran and Washington since the war between the two countries began on February 28.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the US and Iran — and their allies had — agreed to a two-week ceasefire "everywhere" following mediation by his government.

The prime minister has since invited delegations from both sides to Islamabad to settle all disputes.

"I... extend deepest gratitude to the leadership of both the countries and invite their delegations to Islamabad on Friday, 10th April 2026, to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes," he said in a post on X.

In a separate post, PM Shehbaz said that Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed Tehran's participation in the "Islamabad talks" to finalise a settlement to their conflict.