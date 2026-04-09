 
Geo News

Amanda Seyfried brings Cinderella to life in Netflix's animated ‘Steps'

Amanda Seyfried reimagines Cinderella in Netflix’s twisted fairytale

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 09, 2026

Amanda Seyfried brings Cinderella to life in Netflix&apos;s animated ‘Steps&apos;

Amanda Seyfried is stepping into the world of animation, lending her voice to Cinderella in Netflix’s upcoming feature Steps, a fresh twist on the classic fairytale.

Directed by Alyce Tzue and John Ripa, Steps reimagines the story from the perspective of Cinderella’s misunderstood stepsisters.

Ali Wong voices Lilith, who accidentally turns her sister Margot (Stephanie Hsu) into a frog after allegedly hijacking the Royal Ball with a stolen magic wand.

Forced to team up with Cinderella, and a surprisingly dreamy troll, Lilith embarks on a quest to save the kingdom and prove that even so-called villains deserve a shot at happily-ever-after.

Seyfried, known for her acclaimed performances in Les Misérables, Mamma Mia!, and her Oscar-nominated role in Mank, brings a new dimension to the iconic princess.

Director Alyce Tzue praised her ability to make characters “specific and relatable.”

Tzue noted that Seyfried’s Cinderella is “hilarious and heartbreaking and, most importantly, refreshingly human.”

Co-director John Ripa added that Seyfried’s passion and vocal control gave the character “a depth and humor we could’ve never imagined.”

Produced by Amy Poehler, Jane Hartwell, and Kim Lessing under Paper Kite Productions, Steps is set to release later this year.

'Devil Wears Prada 2' trailer slip has fans losing it: Watch
'Devil Wears Prada 2' trailer slip has fans losing it: Watch
'Game of Thrones' actor Michael Patrick dies at the age of 35
'Game of Thrones' actor Michael Patrick dies at the age of 35
Olivia Munn recalls on-set clash with ‘obnoxious' male co-star
Olivia Munn recalls on-set clash with ‘obnoxious' male co-star
‘Dune 3' stakes IMAX claim, ‘Avengers: Doomsday' faces holiday showdown
‘Dune 3' stakes IMAX claim, ‘Avengers: Doomsday' faces holiday showdown
Michael J. Fox is not dead!
Michael J. Fox is not dead!
‘The Housemaid' author comes out of shadows for first time
‘The Housemaid' author comes out of shadows for first time
Olivia Munn recalls sexist incident while filming a movie
Olivia Munn recalls sexist incident while filming a movie
Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney fuel beef rumours at ‘Euphoria' season 3 premiere
Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney fuel beef rumours at ‘Euphoria' season 3 premiere