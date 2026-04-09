Amanda Seyfried brings Cinderella to life in Netflix's animated ‘Steps'

Amanda Seyfried is stepping into the world of animation, lending her voice to Cinderella in Netflix’s upcoming feature Steps, a fresh twist on the classic fairytale.

Directed by Alyce Tzue and John Ripa, Steps reimagines the story from the perspective of Cinderella’s misunderstood stepsisters.

Ali Wong voices Lilith, who accidentally turns her sister Margot (Stephanie Hsu) into a frog after allegedly hijacking the Royal Ball with a stolen magic wand.

Forced to team up with Cinderella, and a surprisingly dreamy troll, Lilith embarks on a quest to save the kingdom and prove that even so-called villains deserve a shot at happily-ever-after.

Seyfried, known for her acclaimed performances in Les Misérables, Mamma Mia!, and her Oscar-nominated role in Mank, brings a new dimension to the iconic princess.

Director Alyce Tzue praised her ability to make characters “specific and relatable.”

Tzue noted that Seyfried’s Cinderella is “hilarious and heartbreaking and, most importantly, refreshingly human.”

Co-director John Ripa added that Seyfried’s passion and vocal control gave the character “a depth and humor we could’ve never imagined.”

Produced by Amy Poehler, Jane Hartwell, and Kim Lessing under Paper Kite Productions, Steps is set to release later this year.