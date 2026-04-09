 
Geo News

UAE leader urges citizens to hoist national flag on homes to show unity

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's appeal highlights renewed focus on solidarity across society

By
Sibt-e-Arif
|

Published April 09, 2026

UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 22, 2015. — Reuters/File
UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 22, 2015. — Reuters/File 

DUBAI: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, has called on citizens and residents to raise the UAE flag on every home and building as a sign of national pride and unity following recent regional challenges.

In a message on social media, Sheikh Mohammed said the country had “entered the crisis united and emerged even more united, cohesive and loyal” and urged people to display the national flag to show pride in the nation’s leadership, economy, armed forces and workforce.

The appeal highlights a renewed focus on solidarity across society, with government, private sector and families encouraged to show visible support for the nation’s resilience.

The call comes amid broader efforts by the UAE to maintain stability and national spirit during times of regional uncertainty, reinforcing the flag as a symbol of strength and collective identity.

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