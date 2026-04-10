Justin Berfield reflects on life, family, ‘Malcolm in the Middle' revival

Justin Berfield is back on screen after being two decades away, reprising his role as Reese in the Malcolm in the Middle revival, Life’s Still Unfair.

Speaking exclusively to Us Weekly, the 40-year-old actor explained why he stepped away from acting after growing up in front of the camera.

“I just wanted to change because I had started acting when I was 5,” Berfield said. “I grew up working constantly, and I wanted to try something different.”

After the show ended in 2006, Berfield pivoted to producing, traveling, and focusing on family life with wife Liza Almeida and their two children.

Returning to set after 20 years, Berfield said the experience was surprisingly low-pressure.

“I wanted people to enjoy the show, but it was more just me enjoying the moment too,” he explained.

He added that sharing the revival with his kids was especially meaningful.

“It was really nice showing my eldest daughter me working so she could actually see it, better than just turning on the TV,” he added.

Berfield credited creator Linwood Boomer and original writers for ensuring the revival captured the same humor and heart as the original.

“I knew it was going to have the flavor and familiarity of what this crazy family is,” he said.

The revival reunites Berfield with Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, Jane Kaczmarek, and Christopher Masterson, while introducing new cast members including Kiana Madeira and Keeley Karsten.

Reflecting on his return, Berfield admitted he’s rediscovered his love for acting: “I had forgotten how much I enjoyed being on set... I realized I do miss it a little bit... We’ll see what happens after this.”