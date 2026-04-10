Vance says US to 'extend open hand if Iranians willing to negotiate in good faith'

U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks to the media before boarding Air Force Two for expected departure to Pakistan for talks on Iran, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, April 10, 2026. — Reuters

Vance warns Iran against trying to "play" Washington.

Trump voices displeasure at Iran’s handling of Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s nuclear enrichment will be part of talks: official sources.

ISLAMABAD: US Vice President JD Vance warned Iran on Friday against trying to "play" Washington, as he set off for talks in Islamabad aimed at transforming a fragile ceasefire into a lasting peace deal.

Despite the temporary truce struck between the foes, deep disagreements remain as to the way forward, and both sides have accused the other of failing to properly implement the current agreement.

"If the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we’re certainly willing to extend the open hand," Vance told reporters before taking off from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

But "if they’re going to try to play us, then they’re going to find the negotiating team is not that receptive", he said.

Since the ceasefire took effect, US President Donald Trump has voiced displeasure at Iran’s handling of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which was meant to be reopened, while Tehran has reacted angrily to Israeli attacks in Lebanon, insisting that it too falls under the agreement.

Official sources say the talks in Islamabad will cover several sensitive points, including Iran’s nuclear enrichment and the free flow of trade through the strait.

Late Friday evening, all routes leading to the Serena Hotel, the expected venue, were blocked off with heavy security, while a large banner and digital signs along the expressway heralded the "Islamabad Talks".

Iran has suggested that its participation could hinge on a halt to Israeli attacks on Lebanon: "The holding of talks to end the war is dependent on the US adhering to its ceasefire commitments on all fronts, especially in Lebanon," said Esmaeil Baqaei, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson.

Iranian officials have said the Israeli strikes had rendered the Pakistan talks "meaningless".

Nevertheless, Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards signalled they were committing to the ceasefire and had "not launched anything at any country", according to the state broadcaster.

In a barrage of social media posts that sparked fears for the shaky truce, Trump on Thursday accused Iran of doing a "very poor job" of allowing oil through the Strait of Hormuz and of breaching the terms of their ceasefire agreement.

But Vance, who is leading the US delegation alongside special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, told reporters: "We’re going to try to have a positive negotiation."