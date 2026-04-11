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Prince Harry hits back at Sentebale defamation claims in new statement

Prince Harry gives scathing reposonse after former charity accuses 'triggering an onslaught of cyber-bullying'

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 11, 2026

Prince Harry hits back at Sentebale defamation claims in new statement

Prince Harry, who founded Sentebale alongside Prince Seeiso in 2006 to help people affected by HIV/AIDS in Lesotho and Bostwana, is now facing another setback after making the “devastating” decision to leave in March 2005.

The charity is now suing the Duke of Sussex and Mark Dyer, former trustee of Sentebale, for “triggering an onslaught of cyber-bullying” following his exit.

In response to the legal action, Prince Harry’s spokesman issued a scathing statement to the libel claims by his former beloved charity.

“As Sentebale’s co-founder and a founding trustee, they categorically reject these offensive and damaging claims,” the statement read.

“It is extraordinary that charitable funds are now being used to pursue legal action against the very people who built and supported the organisation for nearly two decades, rather than being directed to the communities the charity was created to serve.”

However, the Board of Trustees later released another statement stressing that “no charitable funds have been used” for its lawsuit, which is being pursued in the Court of England and Wales.

The charity is seeking the court’s “intervention, protection, and restitution following a coordinated adverse media campaign conducted since 25 March 2025 that has caused operational disruption and reputational harm to the charity, its leadership, and its strategic partners”.

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