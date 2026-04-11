Megan Fox isn't interested in reconciling with MGK: Source

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship has hit another breaking point

A source shared with Us Weekly that the pair are “not in a good place right now” after repeated disagreements and “explosive fights.”

“They were on a good path and things have blown up again,” the insider shared with the outlet, adding that their communication has been “terrible.”

Fox and MGK dated on and off from 2020 to 2024 before briefly reconciling.

The actress later announced she was pregnant with their first child together, daughter Saga Blade, born in March 2025.

But the couple split before Saga’s arrival, and reportedly MGK has been trying to win Fox back ever since.

According to Us Weekly, Fox was “very upset” when MGK recently shared photos of Saga on Instagram, despite an agreement not to post images of their daughter.

“That was the last straw for Megan,” the source claimed.

MGK has also left flirty comments on Fox’s social media, writing “Stoked we had a baby” and “Stoked I have your phone number” under her posts.

But Fox “isn’t interested” in rekindling the romance.

The actress has spoken openly about the couple’s painful miscarriage before Saga’s birth, describing it as “very difficult” in a 2023 Good Morning America interview.

MGK, meanwhile, praised Fox’s parenting on The Jennifer Hudson Show in 2025, calling her “the greatest partner to have had a child with.”

Despite their shared history and co‑parenting bond, Fox appears to have drawn a firm line.