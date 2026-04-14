WhatsApp to introduce feature for enhanced security of linked devices

Men pose with smartphones in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. — Reuters

WhatsApp to introduce feature for enhanced security of linked devicesAndroid users may soon be able to monitor activity across all linked WhatsApp devices in real time, as the platform is developing a feature aimed at improving account security and oversight.

With the growing use of multiple devices, the Meta-owned messaging and video calling platform has noted the need for stronger security awareness to help users better manage their accounts.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature is being developed as part of the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.15.6 update and will allow users to track real-time activity across linked devices.

At present, users can already view and manage linked devices through the Linked Devices screen, but this requires frequent manual checks to ensure account safety.

The upcoming update aims to simplify this process by introducing automatic notifications whenever another device becomes active alongside the primary device.

— WABetaInfo

For example, if a user keeps WhatsApp Web open on a computer while continuing to use the app on their phone, they would receive an alert indicating simultaneous activity.

This would help users quickly detect potential unauthorised access and review active sessions without manually checking device settings.

The notifications will only be sent to the primary device and only when concurrent usage is detected, ensuring alerts remain relevant and reducing unnecessary interruptions. The feature is currently under development and is expected to roll out in a future update, initially to select users before a wider release.

This development follows the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.11.9 update, which introduced a feature enabling chat locks on linked devices. The functionality allows users to secure conversations with a passcode directly from companion devices.

Previously, locked chats were only available on the primary device, leaving sensitive conversations on linked devices less protected. With the latest updates, WhatsApp is extending chat lock functionality to linked devices through a secret code system.