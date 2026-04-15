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Russia ready to help China with energy ahead of Putin's visit, says foreign minister

In meeting with Xi, Russia FM says Moscow ready to help China, other countries affected by the Middle East crisis

By
Reuters
|

Published April 15, 2026

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russias Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov shake hands at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, April 15, 2026. — Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov shake hands at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, April 15, 2026. — Reuters
  • China, Russia pledge deeper cooperation, mutual support.
  • Putin expected to visit China in first half of this year.
  • Lavrov says visit likely during week beginning May 18.

Russia is ready to increase energy supplies to China ahead of an expected visit by President Vladimir Putin, Russian news agencies quoted Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Wednesday at a news conference in Beijing.

The agencies quoted Lavrov as saying that the visit would take place in the first half of the year, while the Vedomosti newspaper cited sources as saying it would be during the week beginning May 18.

President Xi Jinping met Lavrov on Wednesday, assuring Moscow of China's friendship and saying that China and Russia must trust and support each other, deepen cooperation, and defend each other's interests.

US President Donald Trump is also scheduled to meet Xi during his first visit to China in eight years on May 14 and 15.

Lavrov told the news conference that Russia was ready to help China and other countries affected by the Middle East crisis with energy supplies.

"Russia can, of course, make up for the resource shortfall facing both China and other countries that are interested in working with us on an equal and mutually beneficial basis," Lavrov told the news conference in China.

Lavrov also said that Russia and China had all the necessary means to avoid reliance on what he described as US efforts to disrupt global energy markets through conflict in the Middle East.

"Thank God, China and Russia have every capability, including those already in use, reserve capacity, and planned capacity, to avoid depending on such aggressive gambits, which undermine the global economy," he said.

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