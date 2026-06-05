New Zealand capital flooded with faeces after wastewater failure

Representational image of a sewerage water outlet. — Unsplash

Homes in New Zealand's capital were flooded with faeces and sanitary products Friday after an overnight storm blocked wastewater pipes, the city's utilities company said.

Wellington Water said the wastewater overflow in the picturesque suburb of Island Bay was the result of a blocked main.

It said five properties were affected by the overflow and its crews were working to remove the faeces and sanitary products and disinfect the homes.

"There is a suction truck onsite at the overflow," Wellington Water said in a statement.

"We are aware of a number of properties with overflows because of the mains blockage. We are working with property owners to assist with cleaning and disinfecting."

Island Bay resident Richard Peters told national broadcaster RNZ the "disgusting" situation worsened when the flooding went down.

"It was literally pieces of poo on the ground, tampons and brown water," Peters said.

"Feral and disgusting."

New Zealand's Metservice said it recorded more than 5,000 lightning strikes overnight in Wellington as a thunderstorm dropped 25.7 millimetres (one inch) of rain on the city in a two hour period.

Wellington Water said the intense rain also caused more problems for the stricken Moa Point wastewater treatment plant, which hasn't functioned properly since a storm in February.

Millions of litres of raw sewage have flowed into the waters off Wellington's picturesque south coast beaches since the breakdown of the facility.

Minor fixes have been in place since, but the plant won't be fully operational until November.

Wellington Water said the thunderstorm had led to more raw, untreated wastewater being pumped into the sea overnight.

The company said it advised residents to "stay away from Tarakena Bay and do not swim, surf or kayak along Wellington's south coast until further notice".