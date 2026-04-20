Eric Dane seen for the first time in 'Euphoria' season 3 after his death

Cal and Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) appear surprisingly cordial this season despite their history

Eric Dane lives on in Euphoria season 3.

The actor, who passed away in February after a difficult battle with ALS, made his first posthumous appearance in Euphoria season 3 episode 2 titled America My Dream, released on Sunday, April 19.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum had finished filming his scenes as Cal Jacobs, the father of Jacob Elordi’s character Nate Jacob. However, early signs of his worsening health could be seen in the episode as he was mostly seen sitting down.

Cal appears halfway through the episode when he visits Nate and the two have a surprisingly casual catch-up. Fans will remember that the father-son duo had a largely volatile relationship throughout seasons 1 and 2, with Nate ultimately calling the cops on Cal with an implication that Cal had sexual encounters with minors.

Season 2 aired in 2022, and the events of season 3, which premiered last week, are set five years later. In that time, Dane was diagnosed with ALS, which he announced in April 2025.

At the time, he told People magazine, “I feel fortunate to continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of Euphoria next week.”

In a recent interview with Extra, showcreator Sam Levinson reflected on filming with Dane and telling the actor, “Eric, whatever shape you show up in, we’re gonna make it work.”

Dane tragically passed away on February 19, 2026, at the age of 53.