Jessie J opens up about 'intense guilt' of touring as her child falls ill

Jessie J is ready to kick off the European leg of her 'No Secrets Tour'

Jessie J is getting honest about the realities of juggling motherhood and touring.

The singer, whose full name is Jessica Ellen Cornish, just wrapped up the UK run of The No Secrets Tour and decided to spend some time with her boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman and their son, Sky Safir, who turns two years old this May.

“I had 4 days off from my tour so I had the bus take me to Copenhagen and drop me off to my boys, as they are there visiting family and friends while I am touring,” she wrote on Instagram on Monday, April 20.

Upon arriving home, the Price Tag hitmaker discovered that little Sky was unwell. “The night I arrived Sky got a fever of 40 and I spent 80% of my time in a hotel room with him trying to make him feel better.”

She admitted, “The guilt I feel can be so intense when I go away and work, leaving him this time wasn’t easy.”

The post was accompanied by a tender moment between the mother and son, captured by Colman. The couple first met in 2021, shortly after the singer experienced a miscarriage. They welcomed her rainbow baby in May 2023.

“I am so lucky to have this boy, and I know he feels my love, an unbreakable bond,” Jessie wrote in her recent post.

The No Secrets Tour is ready to kick off its European leg, starting with Amsterdam on April 21.