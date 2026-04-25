Noah Cyrus performs emotional song with dad Billy Ray after family feud

Noah Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus win hearts with new duet at Stagecoach

Noah Cyrus surprised fans by inviting her dad Billy Ray Cyrus for a performance of their song, On Our Way Along at Stagecoach festival.

The 26-year-old songstress brought her dad out towards the end of her set, along with her brother Braison Cyrus.

The new song has been a collaborative effort from the family, following a long history of estrangement among them.

Speaking about performing with his daughter and son, the Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker said, "This was just an amazing day and I'll cherish this forever. It was really special," in conversation with People Magazine.

The country singer, 64, and the All Falls Down hitmaker released the song earlier this month, which her brother Braison co-wrote and co-produced.

Soon after the release, the duo performed the song live for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

In a press release, Billy Ray labelled the song as a “celebration of all things music and family” that was “made from the heart for the heart.”

As for Noah, she shared her excitement by saying, "I'm really proud to be teaming up with my dad and my brother Braison (our producer) for this song. Braison's produced a beautiful album and I'm happy to be just a small part of it and our father's legacy."

The Cyrus family has now reunited after years of estrangement following the divorce between Billy Ray, and Tish Cyrus.