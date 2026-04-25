Islamabad, Rawalpindi allow public and goods transport

A bus moves past a security checkpoint along a road, as Pakistan prepares to host the US and Iran for the second phase of peace talks in Islamabad, April 19, 2026. — Reuters

Faizabad terminal to remain closed until further notice.

Authorities in Islamabad open all parks to the public.

All entry, exit points of Rawalpindi reopened for traffic.

The district administrations in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Saturday granted permission for all types of public and goods transport to enter the twin cities.

"Permission has been granted for all types of public and goods transport to enter the city; all bus terminals across the city have been reopened except for Faizabad," the Islamabad deputy commission announced in a post on X.

He added that the Faizabad bus terminal will remain closed until further notice.

The announcement follows reports of the cancellation of a United States delegation's visit to the federal capital for peace talks with Iran.

The Rawalpindi DC made a similar announcement, saying all entry and exit points of the city have been reponed for all types of traffic, including private, public, and goods transport.

"However, Pir Wadhai Adda will remain closed until further orders," he wrote in a post on X.

The district administrations of Islamabad and Rawalpindi had suspended public and goods transport in the twin cities on April 19, without providing any reason for the suspension.

"Heavy transport and public transport in the city are being suspended until further orders. Citizens are earnestly requested to cooperate with the security agencies. Thank you," the Islamabad DC had posted on X at the time.

Separately, the Islamabad DC announced today the reopening of the hiking trails in the federal capital, saying hiking enthusiasts will be able to visit the Margalla Trails starting tomorrow (Sunday).

Further, he said that the administration has also opened all parks, including Daman-e-Koh and Lake View, to the public.

The Islamabad DC notified revised business timings as part of the federal government's austerity plan.

As per the revised timings, markets and shopping malls will close at 8pm, while essential services, including medical stores, hospitals, petrol pumps, and dairy shops, have been exempted from these restrictions.

Restaurants, food outlets and tandoors will be allowed to operate until 10pm, with takeaway and home delivery services permitted.

Similarly, wedding halls, marquees and other commercial venues may remain open until 10pm.

All sports facilities, clubs and gymnasiums have been directed to close by 10pm as part of the updated guidelines.