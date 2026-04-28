Lady Gaga, Doechii release ‘Runway' song for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Lady Gaga and Doechii have released the music video for their new collaboration Runway, a high-fashion explosion directed by Parris Goebel that serves as the official song for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The track plays in the film during a behind-the-scenes moment at Milan Fashion Week as models prepare to go on, and the video matches that energy in full.

Both artists cycle through a series of striking looks against a backdrop of backup dancers before the whole thing culminates in exactly the way the title promises: Gaga and Doechii strutting down a runway together.

The song has already made a strong impression on streaming platforms, debuting at number 32 on Spotify's Global chart with nearly three million unfiltered streams, and landing at number 25 on the US Spotify chart with over 727,000 streams on its first day.

Gaga was candid about her collaborator in an interview with British Vogue.

"You don't often see someone come out of the gate with a pen that feels immediately legendary. That's Doechii to me. I fell in love with her music and her raw, deeply personal perspective," she said.

"The power in her words, her vulnerability, the way she rhymes with this wild mix of audacity and emotional precision, it struck me to the core."

The pair's connection predates the collaboration. Last year, Doechii presented Gaga with the Innovator Award at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Runway was co-produced by Andrew Watt alongside Bruno Mars, Cirkut and Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II, with the songwriting credits shared across the same team plus Jayda Love.

Gaga also makes a cameo appearance in the film itself and recently wrapped her Mayhem Ball Tour.

The Devil Wears Prada 2, which follows Miranda Priestly navigating the decline of print media while facing off against Emily Blunt's now-powerful former assistant, opens on 1 May.