UAE dismantles drug ring worth over Dh3m

A representational image of a handcuffed man standing behind bars. — APP/File

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have dismantled an international drug trafficking network worth more than 3.3 million dirhams and arrested 13 suspects after a month-long operation, officials said.

The UAE National Drug Enforcement Authority said the operation was carried out with Dubai and Sharjah police and in coordination with Bahrain.

The suspects included nationals from India, Pakistan, Iran, Egypt and Sri Lanka. Four Indians and four Iranians were among those arrested, along with two Pakistanis, while one suspect each was from Egypt and Sri Lanka.

Authorities said the network was led by an Asian drug trafficker operating from outside the UAE.

The ringleader was arrested abroad with the help of Bahraini authorities and brought to the UAE to face trial.

Investigations showed the group received instructions from the overseas leader to distribute drugs across the country.

Police seized more than 56kg of narcotics, over 8,000 psychotropic pills and a large quantity of electronic cigarettes filled with hashish oil.

Officials said the group was supplying drugs inside the UAE.

Authorities said the operation is part of a wider strategy to target both local dealers and networks run from abroad.

They added that international cooperation remains key to tackling cross-border crime.