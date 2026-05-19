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Active shooter at San Diego mosque triggers heavy police response, no casualties reported

According to senior security officials, officers deployed to Islamic Centre, no further details are immediately available
By
Reuters
|

Published May 19, 2026

A police officer stands guard as emergency personnel respond to a reported active shooter situation at the Islamic Centre of San Diego in San Diego, California, US, May 18, 2026. — Reuters
A police officer stands guard as emergency personnel respond to a reported active shooter situation at the Islamic Centre of San Diego in San Diego, California, US, May 18, 2026. — Reuters
  • NBC footage shows heavy police presence near Centre.
  • Officers seen aiming rifles at facility as response continues.
  • Armed cops enter complex during ongoing security operation.

The mayor of San Diego on Monday reported an "active shooter situation" at the Islamic Centre in the city's Clairemont community, and police said officers were on the scene, according to posts on social media platform X.

No further official details were immediately available.

Footage from the local NBC television affiliate showed dozens of patrol cars on a highway bridge next to the Islamic Centre, with police officers and their vehicles surrounding the grounds, aiming rifles at the facility.

TV images from the scene also showed armed officers making their way through the complex.

The Islamic Centre in Clairemont, a residential and commercial district of San Diego, is the largest mosque in San Diego County, according to its website.

In his post on X, Mayor Todd Gloria said: "I am aware of the active shooter situation at the Islamic Centre of San Diego in Clairemont and am continuing to receive updates from law enforcement. Emergency personnel are on scene and actively working to protect the community and secure the area."

The San Diego Police Department separately posted a message saying that its officers were "on scene" at the Islamic Centre "for a reported active shooter".

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